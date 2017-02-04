Person shot after NC police chase, crash with stolen military Humvee, officials say

An officer-involved shooting that involved a chase with a stolen vehicle is under investigation in Lincoln County.

Police said the shooting happened Saturday morning on Salem Church Road and East Main Street in Lincolnton.

According to police, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle around 4:30 a.m. for driving erratically and without lights on. Police later confirmed the vehicle was stolen from the National Guard Armory on N. Aspen Street.

The suspect refused to stop for police and a short chase ensued. During that chase, the driver of the stolen vehicle ran into another police cruiser, then placed the car in reverse and starting backing toward the pursuing officer’s car.

At some point, the pursuing officer fired at least one shot and the suspect drove away from the scene.

A short time later, police were told by a driver that they had picked up a person that had been shot. That person was airlifted to the hospital.

It is unclear if the person who was shot is the suspect in the vehicle chase.

The area near Salem Church Road is closed as crime scene investigators are working to gather evidence. It is expected to remain closed for several hours.

The officer that was struck by the suspect’s vehicle was taken to the hospital and released.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave with pay as the investigation continues.

The SBI is taking over the investigation.

