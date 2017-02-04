Rolling car kills Hillsborough woman checking mail

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An 85-year-old woman died on Saturday after getting pinned under her car while she was checking the mail, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a home in the area of Hoot Owl Drive around 3 p.m. and found Florence Frush dead at the scene.

They said she had left her Toyota Prius in neutral instead of park and it rolled forward trapping her.

Frush was trapped under her car for an unknown amount of time before someone called authorities, according to deputies.

They called the incident a “tragic accident” and said the Medical Examiner’s Office is evaluating the incident.