Thousands compete in Krispy Kreme Challenge in Raleigh

Runners at the midway point where they are challenged to eat 12 doughnuts and then run back to the Bell Tower at N.C. State. Photo by Chris Hemeric/CBS North Carolina.
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 2,500 people competed in the 13th annual Krispy Kreme Challenge race in Raleigh on Saturday morning.

The Krispy Kreme Challenge is a student-led, charity-based run managed by Park Scholars at N.C. State University and supports the North Carolina Children’s Hospital.

The Krispy Kreme Challenge is a race in which contestants run five miles while eating 12 doughnuts in an hour, according to race organizers.

Not all contestants must eat doughnuts, but those who are “Challengers” (instead of ‘casual runners’) are required to eat the doughnuts, according to race organizers.

This year, there were more than 4,000 casual runners, according to the event’s website.

The race allows runners “to compete in a unique challenge of both athletic and gastrointestinal skill,” according to the race website.

Here is a description of the race from the organizer’s website:

Participants begin the Challenge at the Memorial Belltower on the campus of North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC.

Runners then travel 2.5 miles through historic downtown Raleigh to the Krispy Kreme located at the intersection of Peace and Person streets, where they attempt to consume one dozen original glazed doughnuts.The hardest part of the

Challenge awaits them as they run 2.5 miles back to the Memorial Belltower. This is the  Krispy Kreme Challenge.

