Victim seriously wounded in NC strip club shooting, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting at a Greensboro strip club early Saturday, sources say.

The incident was reported just before 3 a.m. at Club Cabaret on 2507 West Gate City Boulevard, Greensboro police said.

The initial call was for shots fired and when police arrived at the strip club they could not find a person who was shot.

However, later, a private vehicle dropped off a gunshot victim at a nearby hospital.

Police said the victim was shot at Club Cabaret. No details were given about if the shooting was inside the club or in the parking lot.

No suspect information was available, according to police.

Police did not provide any information about the victim, but WFMY-TV reported the victim was a male.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.