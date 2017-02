RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Several cars were vandalized near Cameron Village in Raleigh early Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident happened at Cameron Village Condominiums near the intersection of Wade Avenue and St. Mary’s Street, police said.

At least three cars had their windows shattered during the vandalism.

Police said that the criminal who did the vandalism possibly did not know the vehicle owners.

There have been no arrests, according to police.