Chapel Hill businesses hurt by water crisis that moved UNC game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday afternoon Chapel Hill re-opened for business, however many people had already left the area and restaurant owners say re-opening Saturday might have been too little too late.

Signs of life were starting to trickle back into town, after a water crisis Friday and Saturday morning sent many students packing, but the “crowds” on the street were nowhere near what was expected

“It was going to be a huge weekend for us,” said Pankti Patel manager of Top of the Hill.

UNC was scheduled to play Notre Dame at home in Chapel Hill.

And many restaurant owners, like Patel, say they were expecting big crowds.

She says that when the restaurant found out it could re-open Saturday, employees got ready for the night as fast as they could.

“We got to make the most of it, and if we can get this little sliver of it we might as well,” she said.

However, the crowds were nowhere near what restaurants were originally expecting.

The UNC game was rescheduled for Sunday in Greensboro, the same day as the Super Bowl. Unfortunately for Top of the Hill, they will be closed.

However, other restaurants on Franklin Street say they don’t expect the UNC game to bring the crowds it could have.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if they stayed where they were and watched the game; especially because it has relocated to Greensboro. A lot of people may travel to Greensboro if they have tickets since it’s only 30 minutes down the road,” said Lindsey Ewing

Ewing is the manager at Sup Dogs on Franklin Street. She says just like Top of the Hill they were hoping to be busy Saturday.

She says she doesn’t expect a lot of sales from the Super Bowl either, because historically sales show many people stay home.

“We’re just going to have to let this one go I guess,” said Patel.