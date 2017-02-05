Chapel Hill businesses struggle to regain footing after water crisis

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It was back to business Sunday on Franklin Street after a water crisis hit Orange County on Friday and impacted Saturday’s business.

“I think everybody’s happy that things are running normally,” said Zachary Owens, the manager at Sup Dog. “I think everybody’s slowly trickling into town.”

As of Saturday afternoon businesses in Chapel Hill were able to open their doors again. Businesses say they’re cautiously optimistic they will be able to bounce back from the losses.

“Here’s to hoping, hoping everybody’s got enough cabin fever,” said Jenna Brophy, assistant manager at Blue Horn Lounge. “They’ve got their water back, they can shower, be clean and feel great and want to go out.”

Brophy says because of the water shortage she was forced to cancel a private party Friday night.

“We had a delayed opening just so we could have the place decked out in balloons and food all over the bar set and ready for him to have an awesome day and then we got the phone call that we had to close,” said Brophy.

“It’s been a little slow,” said Owens at Sup Dog. “It stung a little bit.”

Owens says, sometimes, you just have to roll with the punches.

“It’s just one day out of 365,” Owens said. “So, it’s easy to recover from. It’s not a huge hit to us. We stay busy regularly, but it was disappointing to the customers. I know everybody was looking for somewhere to go.”

Owens says between the Super Bowl Sunday night and the Duke and UNC game next week, he’s confident they’ll be able to make their money back.