DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An incident has closed all westbound lanes of I-40 in Durham County near exit 276 , which is Fayetteville Road.

Officials did not say what type of incident has closed the road. The incident began around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.

Authorities said that motorists must take the following detour: Exit 279 (NC-147 North) to Exit 16-B (US-15/501 South) to re-access I-40 West.