Police investigate after Ft. Bragg Paratrooper found dead in home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A soldier based at Fort Bragg was found dead in a home in Fayetteville on Thursday, officials said Sunday.

Spec. Samuel Shaaheed, 29, was an 82nd Airborne Division Paratrooper, according to a news release from the 82nd Airborne Division.

Shaaheed, who was from Whittier, California, leaves behind a wife and three children, officials said.

Shaaheed was a culinary specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 407th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division.

Shaaheed joined the U.S. Army in August 2012 and, after Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training, he was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in March 2013.

Shaaheed’s awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Parachutist Badge.

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the death.