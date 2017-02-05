Tanker hauling 8,800 gallons of gas overturns in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A tanker hauling 8,800 gallons of gasoline overturned Saturday night on Fayetteville’s Murchison road, spilling gas on the roadway.

The Fayetteville Fire Department said it received a call of an overturned vehicle just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Murchison Road and Bernadine Street.

While crews were on the way to the scene, emergency officials learned the overturned vehicle was a tanker truck.

Upon arrival, fire crews learned the truck had been hauling 8,800 gallons of gasoline.

The flammable liquid was leaking following the incident.

The FFD Hazardous Materials Response Team responded to help clean up the spill.

By Sunday morning, most of the spilled gas had been cleaned up but private contractors were brought into assist.

No injuries were reported.