Tanker hauling 8,800 gallons of gas overturns in Fayetteville

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:
(Nate Rodgers/CBS North Carolina)
(Nate Rodgers/CBS North Carolina)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A tanker hauling 8,800 gallons of gasoline overturned Saturday night on Fayetteville’s Murchison road, spilling gas on the roadway.

The Fayetteville Fire Department said it received a call of an overturned vehicle just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Murchison Road and Bernadine Street.

While crews were on the way to the scene, emergency officials learned the overturned vehicle was a tanker truck.

(Nate Rodgers/CBS North Carolina)
(Nate Rodgers/CBS North Carolina)

Upon arrival, fire crews learned the truck had been hauling 8,800 gallons of gasoline.

The flammable liquid was leaking following the incident.

The FFD Hazardous Materials Response Team responded to help clean up the spill.

By Sunday morning, most of the spilled gas had been cleaned up but private contractors were brought into assist.

No injuries were reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s