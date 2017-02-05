UNC defeats Notre Dame 83-76 in delayed and relocated game

Joel Berry II, Martinas Geben, Steve Vasturia
North Carolina's Joel Berry II, center right, drives past Notre Dame's Martinas Geben, center left, and Steve Vasturia, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) – Justin Jackson scored 16 points to help No. 12 North Carolina beat No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 on Sunday in a game postponed a day and relocated from UNC’s campus due to a water shortage.

Isaiah Hicks added 14 points for the Tar Heels (21-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 49 percent and dominated the glass while having six double-figure scorers.

V.J. Beachem scored 20 points for the Fighting Irish (17-7, 6-5), who lost for the fifth time in six games.

UNC led by 15 midway through the second half, only to see Notre Dame climb back to within 75-73 on Beachem’s 3-pointer from the corner with 3:47 left. But Joel Berry II answered with a jumper at the 3:33 mark to start an 8-0 run and turn away the comeback.

