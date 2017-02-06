Carrboro murder victim was found stabbed in locked apartment, report says

CARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Carrboro man found dead shortly after Christmas 2015 died of multiple stab wounds to his chest and abdomen, a report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner states.

Todd Richardson, 56, was found dead in the bedroom of his locked apartment when police went to check on his well-being at the behest of family members who had not heard from him, the report states.

A crack pipe and a plastic bag containing white residue were found near the body, the report also states.

In January, Carrboro police charged Tory Amyr Pope, 32, of Chapel Hill with first-degree murder and armed robbery in Richardson’s death.