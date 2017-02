CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed several lanes of US Highway 1 in Wake County near Cary on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Cary Parkway exit, according to the N.C. DOT.

Three left lanes heading south were closed in the area of exit 99. Around 4:40, all lanes reopened except the left lane.