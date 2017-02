RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said that a body was found along Capital Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

The dead person was found around 1:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Capital Boulevard, according to Raleigh police.

Police said there are no apparent signs of foul play, however a death investigation is underway.

The identity of the person has not been released.