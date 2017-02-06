Durham City Council to vote tonight on pay raises for first responders

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police and firefighters may be receiving pay raises tonight when the Durham City Council votes on a proposal.

The last time city leaders raised the starting salary for police officers and firefighters in Durham was 2008.

City councilors will vote tonight on the city’s recommendation to increase the starting salary for police officers by $4,000 and bumping the starting salary for firefighters by $1,000.

It’s a problem Durham Police Chief CJ Davis says she’s seen in her first few months on the job. She says the low pay is making it tough to fill the 64 current vacancies in the police department.

“It’s difficult to attract because it’s very competitive out there, your good applications are being sought after by various agencies,” Davis said.

Durham police are also offering a $5,000 hiring bonus and a $3,000 relocating incentive in an effort to address the recruiting struggles.

