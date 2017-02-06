Fayetteville day care worker charged with abusing boy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fayetteville day care employee is accused of abusing a 4-year-old boy in her care on November 17.

The victim’s mother called Yadkin Road Head Start after her son said he had to sleep in the closet. The mother reviewed day care video footage and saw the incident.

Nancy Myers Shuey, 60, was charged Feb. 3 with misdemeanor assault on a child under 12.

Fayetteville police said Shuey grabbed the boy by his arm and dragged him across the room before pushing him onto a cot.

Shuey posted $1,000 bond.