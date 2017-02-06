Franklin County store owner wins $4 million in NC lottery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Granville County man won $4 million in the N.C. Education Lottery after buying a ticket at a store he owns.

Neil Barnett of Oxford won the jackpot in the Ruby Red 7’s instant game, according to N.C. Education Lottery officials.

Barnett owns Kearney Grocery on U.S. Highway 401 North in Louisburg and chose the lump sum which amounts to $1,688,030 after taxes, officials said.

Barnett had choice of taking an annuity of $200,000 a year for 20 years or the lump sum of $2.4 million before taxes.