Local Jewish leaders speak out against Trump’s immigration executive order

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 2,000 rabbis from around the country, including 38 from our area, have signed a statement in support of refugees. Now, they are inviting other faith leaders to join them.

Monday, leaders with the Carolina Jews for Justice and others spoke against President Trump’s executive order banning people from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Faith leaders said they acknowledge the ongoing need to ensure safety and security for American citizens, but terrorist acts must be based on evidence, not by singling out a group of people based on their faith.

"…We must address terrorist acts on evidence, not by singling out an entire group of people based on their faith." @WNCN pic.twitter.com/dqUE1fwEFJ — Lauren Haviland (@LaurenWNCN) February 6, 2017

“It’s like cracking the beacon of light that shines throughout the world for us being a nation of immigrants. It undermines who we are as a nation. For me it painfully echoes the horrors of what we did during World Word II when we turned away the refugees from Nazi Germany,” Hope Hartman, co-chair of Social Action at Beth El Synagogue, told CBS North Carolina.

The North Carolina Jewish community said they welcome refugees and immigrants, no matter their faith, culture, sexuality or background.

“Instead of just being upset, that we take action and we find ways of working together and having a coalition, an interfaith coalition, where we do everything we can to fight the kind of problems with immigration,” Hartman added.