Mandatory meetings kick off for people impacted by Hurricane Matthew in Princeville

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Mandatory meetings kick off today for people in Princeville who were affected by Hurricane Matthew.

FEMA is considering three relief options for homes impacted by the devastating flooding from Hurricane Matthew.

Residents will either have their homes rebuilt, have their homes elevated 6-10 feet above where they are now, or receive a buyout.

FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center in Edgecombe County closed last week after people made more than 1,000 visits there since the storm.

Daisy Station is one of the may people seeking relief from FEMA. She said she wants to be bought out, but she’s underwater on her mortgage and would be left with no money.

“You know the taxes are going to go up because you don’t have any tax base. And, you know that the business for moving here is not going to happen,” she said. “We’re gonna build back. We’re gonna build back stronger. We’re gonna build back with a plan to try to recruit in businesses.”

The meetings run all day from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Edgecombe County Building on St. Andrews Street in Tarboro.