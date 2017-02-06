NC attorney general to file brief against Trump travel ban

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina’s state attorney general has said he’ll support other states in their fight against President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday that he’ll file a friend-of-the-court brief supporting efforts by Washington and Minnesota to overturn the ban via a federal lawsuit.

A total of 16 other state attorneys general are also filing such briefs, his office said in a news release. Such briefs allow an organization to back one side of a lawsuit in court without becoming a party to the lawsuit.

“Not only is Trump doing immeasurable damage to our country’s standing, he’s doing it in a way that is unconstitutional,” Stein said. “That is why I will join my colleagues in taking action.”

Trump his been actively defending his ban, implemented by executive order on those coming into the country from a number of Muslim-majority countries. The ban was intended to allow officials to put a more-intensive vetting process in place before resuming immigration, officials have said.

A federal court has temporarily blocked the ban while the states’ lawsuit plays out. The Trump administration’s efforts to overturn that temporary block have so far been unsuccessful.

“I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY,” the President tweeted Sunday. “The courts are making the job very difficult!”