NC father and son robbed man on Christmas Day, deputies say

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) — Sheriff’s deputies say a father and son robbed a man on Christmas Day.

The two also refused to allow the victim and his teen daughter to leave their home, deputies said.

Ray Jackson “Tre” Welch III, 26, has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies looked Monday morning for Welch’s father, 55-year-old Ray Jackson “Jackie” Welch Jr., before he turned himself in on the same charges.

Father and son went to a home on Triple R Drive armed with a gun and brass knuckles and robbed a man of money and a television, according to deputies. The victim’s 16-year-old daughter was also at the home at the time of the crimes.

A spokeswoman with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said the two are charged with kidnapping because the victims were not allowed to leave the residence.