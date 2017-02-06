NC father and son robbed man on Christmas Day, deputies say

WSPA logo By Published: Updated:

MARION, N.C. (WSPA) — Sheriff’s deputies say a father and son robbed a man on Christmas Day.

CLICK HERE FOR MUGSHOTS FROM ACROSS NORTH CAROLINA.
CLICK HERE FOR MUGSHOTS FROM ACROSS NORTH CAROLINA.

The two also refused to allow the victim and his teen daughter to leave their home, deputies said.

Ray Jackson “Tre” Welch III, 26, has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies looked Monday morning for Welch’s father, 55-year-old Ray Jackson “Jackie” Welch Jr., before he turned himself in on the same charges.

Father and son went to a home on Triple R Drive armed with a gun and brass knuckles and robbed a man of money and a television, according to deputies. The victim’s 16-year-old daughter was also at the home at the time of the crimes.

A spokeswoman with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said the two are charged with kidnapping because the victims were not allowed to leave the residence.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s