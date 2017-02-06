NC man facing 10+ charges after drugs, cash, guns, ammo found in house

WFMY logo By Published: Updated:

RANDLEMAN, NC — The Randolph County Sheriff’s office found thousands of dollars worth of drugs at a Randleman man’s house.

CLICK FOR LARGER PHOTO & MORE NC MUGSHOTS
CLICK FOR LARGER PHOTO & MORE NC MUGSHOTS

Deputies searched Michael Joseph Kroeger’s home on the 600 block of Worthville Road where they found 2.7 pounds of suspected marijuana, 352 dosage units of Alprazolam, 13 dosage units of LSD, 7 dosage units of Suboxone and a small amount of Hydrocodone, Oxycodone and hashish.

They also found $5,108 in cash, three firearms, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

Kroeger was arrested and is facing more than 10 charges including maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance and possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver marijuana.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s