NC man sentenced to prison for beating his ‘unfaithful’ wife to death

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A Catawba County man accused of beating his wife to death in 2013 was sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for her death.

CLICK FOR MUGSHOT GALLERY

Marvin Hill was sentenced Monday morning, more than a year after he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He will remain behind bars for 17.5 years.

Deputies responded to a home on Miami Street for a cardiac arrest emergency call in November 2013. When they arrived on the scene, they found Hill’s wife, 36-year-old Louver Hill, dead.

Prosecutors said Louver Hill appeared to have been savagely beaten, and Marvin Hill’s right hand was swollen to twice the size of his left.

Marvin Hill told deputies that he had gotten into a fight with his wife, and said he thought she had been unfaithful, prosecutors say.

Hill admitted to hitting his wife, causing her to fall. Later, he reportedly said that his wife had slipped, fell and hit her head.

EMS said Louver Hill had cuts on her arms, dried blood in and around her nose and bruising to the trunk of her body. She also suffered at least three blows to the head and her cause of death was blunt force trauma, officials say.

According to court documents, Louver Hill was dragged into the bedroom following the beating. There was also evidence that showed someone had tried to clean the scene, the document says.