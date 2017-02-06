NC trio arrested after man leads deputies on 45-mile chase

HUBERT, N.C. (WNCT) – A Hubert man led officers on a 45-mile car chase Friday during which he appeared to toss drugs out the window, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said William David Haigh, 36, was facing outstanding warrants resulting from the Operation Fall Harvest drug roundup.

Officers found Haigh in a car in the Holiday Inn Express parking lot on Friday. There was another vehicle in the parking lot driven by another Hubert woman.

Deputies said Haigh took off when officers arrived and the 45-mile chase finally ended near the intersection of Piney Green Road and Highway 17, when Haigh’s vehicle became disabled.

Haigh was accompanied by a second vehicle that deputies said was being driven by Ashley Brook Kilpatrick, 27, of Hubert.

Haigh’s girlfriend, Megan Elizabeth Estes, 26, was in the passenger seat of the second vehicle, deputies said.

Officials said marijuana and hypodermic needles were found in the car with the two women, who were both arrested without incident.

Haigh of Charcoal Court in Hubert, is facing nearly two dozen charges including possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, manufacture heroin by repackaging and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver MDMA.

Kilpatrick, of West Willis Landing in Hubert, was charged with identity theft, driving while license revoked, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Estes was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspire to possess with intent/manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana.

Haigh was booked into the Onslow County Detention Center and held on $185,000 bail.

Kilpatrick is being held on $17,000 bail, and Estes is being held on $7,500 bail.