No foul play suspected after burning body found at Wake County park

NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected after a body was found burning in a county park Sunday.

The incident was first reported around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in Harris Lake County Park, said Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison.

The body was found by Frisbee golf players who came across something burning and started to put out the blaze, but realized it was a body, Harrison said.

The Frisbee golf players then called 911.

“The fire was still going when we arrived and the fire department arrived. But other than that, we just have to put some pieces of the puzzle together,” Harrison said.

Harrison added that officials have not been able to identify the person, not even if they are male or female.

No foul play is suspected in the person’s death, officials confirmed.

The park was closed and anyone already inside the park was escorted out by officials.

The park was still closed Monday morning.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as more information becomes available.