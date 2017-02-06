Witness helps rescue pilot after NC plane crash

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Jamestown Road, Burke County EMS tweeted. The message was tweeted along with a picture that shows the aircraft on the ground engulfed in flames.

The pilot, officials said, was able to get to safety with the help of a passerby who saw the crash and rushed over. The pilot was out of the aircraft – a Superior T 6 – but needed help getting away from the burning plane.

The pilot’s name and condition have not been released.

It is not clear what may have led to the crash.

