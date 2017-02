RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh’s Parks and recreation department is apologizing Monday night after an error prevented families from signing children up for summer camps.

Officials with the city said more than 8,000 registrations were processed after the registration window opened Monday morning.

A spokeswoman says that volume of users likely caused an error.

Anyone experiencing issues is asked to reach out to the department by emailing camp.registration@raleighnc.gov.