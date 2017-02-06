Report examines economic growth in Cumberland Co. despite troop reductions

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County Commissioners are looking for ways to revitalize economic development in their area.

With the announcement last year of troop reductions Army wide, leaders want to ensure the county is stabilized.

Earlier Monday, a consulting firm presented a report outlining various strengths, weaknesses and opportunities for growth within Cumberland County.

The report suggested the county improve on its dependence on the military, infrastructure and attracting young workers.

“You need to be actively working to diversify your job base, diversify the industries that are in your community, that helps you weather all types of economic change going forward,” said Crystal Morphis,of Creative Economic Development Consulting LLC.

The consulting firm will also present their findings to Fayetteville city officials and leaders in Hoke and Harnett counties.