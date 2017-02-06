Scammers with foreign accents are pretending to call from Person County Sheriff’s Office, deputies say

ROXBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Person County Sheriff’s Office is warning people not to be taken in by a scam in which heavily-accented callers pretend to be representatives of the sheriff’s office calling about subpoenas.

Caller ID functions might say the calls come from the sheriff’s office, but that’s a lie, authorities said. The callers try to get residents to divulge personal information.

When the sheriff’s office is calling about a subpoena, deputies already have the information they need, the office said.

“And we do not have anyone employed with our agency that has a foreign accent,” the sheriff’s office added.

Residents shouldn’t give such callers information. Instead, they should point out that the sheriff’s office knows about the calls and tell them not to call back. Residents don’t need to notify the sheriff’s office.

“Again, do not give them any information,” the sheriff’s office statement concludes.