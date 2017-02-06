Spring Lake police officer shoots driver after vehicle hits officer, officials say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake police officer fired at a driver who fled a traffic stop and hit the officer with a vehicle Monday night, officials said.

The incident happened around 8:40 p.m. in the area of the 800 block of Lillington Highway in Spring Lake, police said.

The police officer, who was not identified, stopped a car because of careless and reckless driving, according to a news release from Spring Lake police.

While the police officer was talking to the driver and investigating the incident, the suspect tried to drive off and the car then hit the police officer, officials said.

“It was during this interaction that the officer fired his duty weapon striking the driver of the car,” police said.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center but the person’s condition is not known, officials said.

The injured officer was also transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of his injuries.

The names of the officer and the driver will be released after notification of family members, according to police.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are assisting the Spring Lake Police Department with the investigation.