Stantonsburg officer reunited with K-9 partner from Edgecombe County

STANTONSBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — The newest police team at the Stantonsburg is formed from an old partnership.

Officer Kendrick Revis joined the town’s police department a few months ago from the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, but doing so meant he had to part ways with his K-9 partner of seven years, Aaron.

“The time rolled back in my head when we were partners and I got old pictures of him and you go out there and see an empty kennel,” Revis said.

“Even though he’s a tool for the department, when you ride with a dog for seven years, 12 hours a day, he becomes more than a partner to you, you know?” Revis added.

It wasn’t long before some news came along that helped Revis with his loneliness and also helped with his chief’s desire to start up a K-9 unit.

“When I got the phone call that Aaron missed his owner and wanted to come back home to his owner, it was really a no-brainer,” said Chief Orlando Rosario.

“It was like a release, a release of pressure. Like a drop in my heart,” said Revis.

Buying and certifying a K-9 officer can cost around $10,000, Chief Rosario said, but Edgecombe County sold Aaron to the town of Stantonsburg for $1.

A local veterinarian donated medical care and another agency provided a cage for Aaron’s car travel.

“I think we got a pretty good investment in it to see what turns out with him,” Rosario said.

Aaron’s skillset is an asset, they said, for the department which has five officers and usually just one patrolling at any one time.

“With a K-9, it gives you that additional backup,” Rosario said.

The new tasks for Arron will include searching for everything from drugs to people in the Wilson County town of about 800.

“He’s able to locate items and actually search the vehicle a thousand times better than we could ever do with our eyes,” Rosario said.

“If you have an elderly person with dementia or something like that, they get lost in the woods, we got a dog now that we can track,” Revis said.

Aaron turns 10 later this year, which is about retirement age for many K-9s, but Revis said his partner is nowhere ready to call it quits as he begins his new beat.

“I assume he cares about me just as much as I care about him. So, I guess as long as I’m here, he’s happy with being here.”