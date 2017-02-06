Victim in Raleigh weekend stabbing dies from injuries, suspect now charged with murder

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fuquay-Varina man charged in a stabbing attack that occurred Feb. 4 in Raleigh now faces a murder charge after the victim died over the weekend, police said.

CLICK FOR LARGER PHOTO & MORE NC MUGSHOTS

The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Boone Trail, Raleigh police said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Fuquay-Varina man charged in Raleigh stabbing

When police arrived, they found a 48-year-old man, identified as Thomas Scotland Sr., with a stab wound.

The man, who was stabbed in his abdomen, was taken to WakeMed for treatment of serious injuries following the attack.

Ronnie Lee Simmons, 56, of Lark Street in Fuquay-Varina was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill/inflict serious injury. His charge was upgraded to murder after the victim died, police said.

Police confirmed the stabbed was a domestic incident but wouldn’t confirm the relationship between the victim and suspect.

Simmons is being held in the Wake County Detention Center.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s