Victim in Raleigh weekend stabbing dies from injuries, suspect now charged with murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fuquay-Varina man charged in a stabbing attack that occurred Feb. 4 in Raleigh now faces a murder charge after the victim died over the weekend, police said.

The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Boone Trail, Raleigh police said.

PREVIOUS STORY: Fuquay-Varina man charged in Raleigh stabbing

When police arrived, they found a 48-year-old man, identified as Thomas Scotland Sr., with a stab wound.

The man, who was stabbed in his abdomen, was taken to WakeMed for treatment of serious injuries following the attack.

Ronnie Lee Simmons, 56, of Lark Street in Fuquay-Varina was originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill/inflict serious injury. His charge was upgraded to murder after the victim died, police said.

Police confirmed the stabbed was a domestic incident but wouldn’t confirm the relationship between the victim and suspect.

Simmons is being held in the Wake County Detention Center.