Young girl seriously burned in NC apartment fire

A young girl rescued in an apartment fire in Charlotte’s NoDa early Monday morning suffered serious burns.

The fire broke out around 2:15 a.m. at an apartment in the 1300 block of E. 36th Street.

The Charlotte Fire Department says Medic took the young girl to Carolinas Medical Center, where she was then flown to the Wake Forest University Baptist Burn Center.

At least 60 percent of the girl’s body was burned, firefighters say.

The American Red Cross is assisting others displaced in the fire.

It took around 27 firefighters 15 minutes to control the fire, which remains under investigation.

Neighbors set up a GoFundMe page for the girl, who they identify as 6-year-old Katlyn Cook.

