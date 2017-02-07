2 Durham police officers and deputy injured in motorcycle crash

BAHAMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham police officers and a Durham County deputy were injured when their three motorcycles collided in a wreck on Tuesday afternoon, Durham police said.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Lowell Road near N.C. Highway 157/Guess Road just west of Bahama, according to Durham police.

The three injured law enforcement officers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries to the police officers was not known.

The deputy suffered injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, Durham County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

No one else was injured or involved in the incident, Durham police said.

Lowell Road was closed in that area and a detour was set up, the N.C. DOT said.

Transportation officials say the road could stay closed until 7:30 p.m.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.