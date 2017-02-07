Alert issued for missing endangered NC teen girl

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:
Diana Laura Lopez in a photo from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
Diana Laura Lopez in a photo from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities need help finding a missing endangered North Carolina teen girl.

A Silver Alert was issued late Tuesday night for Diana Laura Lopez, 14, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Diana was last seen at 114 Cheryl Ann Lane in East Flat Rock, according to the alert information.

Diana is described as a white female, 5-feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans, according to the alert. Officials did not say when Diana was last seen.

Anyone with information about Diana Laura Lopez should call Lecelia Russell at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s