Alert issued for missing endangered NC teen girl

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities need help finding a missing endangered North Carolina teen girl.

A Silver Alert was issued late Tuesday night for Diana Laura Lopez, 14, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Diana was last seen at 114 Cheryl Ann Lane in East Flat Rock, according to the alert information.

Diana is described as a white female, 5-feet tall, weighing 100 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes, officials said.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans, according to the alert. Officials did not say when Diana was last seen.

Anyone with information about Diana Laura Lopez should call Lecelia Russell at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.