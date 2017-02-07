Body found burning at Wake County park a suicide, autopsy says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A preliminary autopsy states the person whose body was found burning at a Wake County park Sunday died in a suicide.

The body has still not been identified. Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison had earlier said dental records would be needed to properly identified the body.

The incident was first reported around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in Harris Lake County Park.

The body was found by Frisbee golf players who came across something burning and started to put out the blaze, but realized it was a body, Harrison said.

On Monday, Harrison said foul play was ruled out in the person’s death.