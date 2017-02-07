City of Raleigh blames sewage overflow on ‘flushable wipes’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Raleigh said “flushable wipes” are to blame after a sewage overflow dumped 39,000 gallons into a tributary to Crabtree Creek Sunday.

The overflow was reported in the 2000 block of Glen Eden Drive just after 5 p.m.

The City of Raleigh Public Utilities Department crews were on the scene a short time later and stopped the overflow by 11:30 p.m.

The spill, which is estimated to have lasted more than five hours, dropped 39,000 gallons into an unnamed tributary to Crabtree Creek.

It took crews until 11 a.m. Monday to fully cleanup the spill.

The City of Raleigh said “flushable wipes” were to blame for the overflow.

In a release, the City reminded residents that “Only water, human waste, and toilet tissue are permitted to be discharged into the sewer system.”