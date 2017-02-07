Durham police to hold open house recruitment event

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham Police will host its final February open house recruitment event Tuesday evening as the department seeks to add officers.

The information session begins at 6 p.m., Recruitment Sgt. David English said the city council approved funding for an additional 35 patrol officers, and there will be other positions due to retirements.

English said the open house will last about an hour and detail the entire hiring process from start to finish.

“They’re absolutely imperative if you want to be a police officer in city of Durham. This is what you need to come to, to learn about the process and what’s in it for you, and to find out if this is a career that is right for you,” English said.

Candidates should arrive early and wear business casual clothing. About a dozen people attended a Tuesday morning open house. A master officer told them about qualifications, benefits, incentives, and bonuses. Current cadets can receive a new hire bonus of $5,000, as well as a relocation bonus of up to $3,000 for moving into the Durham city limits.

Recruiters encourage anyone interested in becoming an officer to arrange ride-alongs with patrol officers. Participants can take part in two four-hour ride-alongs.

“Lots of folks grow up watching police on tv and in movies, and the reality is what you get into when you get out on the street is usually much different, so we encourage anybody that’s thinking about a career in law enforcement to come and do a ride-along to find out if this is the right career for you,” English said.

He said Durham police typically host three open house information sessions a month, with two on a Tuesday and one on a Saturday morning.