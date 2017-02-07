Husband speaks out after wife shot by Spring Lake officer

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake husband and father is speaking out after his wife was shot by police when they say she hit an officer with her car.

Police say 24-year-old Melanie Wensel struck Officer Milton DeLeon with her vehicle on Monday night.

DeLeon then shot into Wensel’s vehicle and the gunfire hit her. Wensel’s 5-year-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time, but was not hurt.

Spring Lake Police Chief Charles calls the incident unfortunate.

Wensel ‘s husband said that Monday began as a normal day and he’s unsure what went wrong.

Adam Wensel declined an interview but instead issued a written statement.

“The event that unfolded last night was unexpected to my family and I,” part of the statement said. “I am glad to hear that the police officer involved was released from the hospital with no life-threatening injuries”.

Kimble said that it appears two shots were fired during the incident, which happened along Lillington Highway around 8:40 p.m. Monday.

Kimble says Officer Milton DeLeon witnessed Melanie Wensel driving recklessly and pulled her over in a traffic stop.

When DeLeon approached Wensel’s vehicle, Kimble says Wensel sped off and struck the officer.

“During that confrontation, his lower extremities were hit by the vehicle at which time, during that exchange shots were fired,” Kimble said.

A chase ensued but police were able to catch up to and arrest Wensel a short time later.

Once police took Wensel into custody, they found Emily, her 5-year-old daughter, unharmed in the car.

Kimble is unsure if alcohol or drugs played a role.

Wensel remains in stable condition after undergoing surgery, while Officer DeLeon was treated and released.

Here is Adam Wensel’s statement about the incident:

“I will say that the event that unfolded last night was unexpected to my family and I.

“I am glad to hear that the police officer involved was released from the hospital with no life-threatening injuries. My daughter Emily who was in the vehicle at the time this was happening is safe and sound, she is currently at home with her older brother and I.

“My wife has survived surgery and is stable as of approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. However, authorities will release no more information to me or my family at this time.

“I’m at a loss for words at this point. My thanks goes out to the officers who initially contacted me and apologies for the event go out to local authorities and the community and I am glad no one else was injured.”