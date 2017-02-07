NC asst. principal suspended after DWI, controlled substance charges

DOBSON, N.C. (WFMY) — An Assistant Principal at Surry Central High School was arrested for DWI around 8 Tuesday morning after his Nissan Altima reportedly went off the roadway and hit two mailboxes.

Benjamin L. Baliles Jr. was arrested by the Dobson Police Department and charged with driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The DPD says Baliles’ car hit two mailboxes while driving north on Main Street when it ran off the road. The report says Baliles later jumped over a curb on the opposite side of the roadway and hit a steel pole when he attempted to park at a Sheetz gas station.

Baliles was suspended by Surry County Schools after the arrest.

A statement released by SCS said:

“Surry County Schools’ administration immediately suspended Mr. Baliles pending further investigation of this matter by both law enforcement and school personnel. This incident did not occur on school property and we understand that no student was involved.”

Baliles has a court date of March 28. More charges are pending.

