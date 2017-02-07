NC bill easing class-size limits in early grades considered



RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina lawmakers want to respond early this session to worries from local school districts that new class-size restrictions in early grades are too difficult to meet financially.

A House education committee scheduled a meeting Tuesday to discuss legislation that would ease the planned maximum class size mandates in kindergarten through third grade this fall.

The caps are based on a state budget provision approved last summer for individual classes and for the average throughout a district. Districts are worried meeting those requirements could mean having to hire more teachers without additional funds, forcing them to cut things like art and physical education.

The proposed legislation would still lower maximum sizes next fall compared to this year but they wouldn’t be as restrictive, particularly in grades 1-3.