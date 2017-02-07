NC middle school teacher charged after having sex with student, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) — A Turrentine Middle School teacher has been charged with raping a 15-year-old juvenile.

Cynthia Hall who works with the Alamance-Burlington School System was arrested following an investigation with the Burlington Police Department and the Department of Social Services (DSS).

The police department reports DSS contacted them on Monday after receiving the complaint that Hall abused a 15-year-old student.

Investigators said Hall had sexual encounters with a 15-year-old between June 1, 2016 and February 4, 2017.

Police said the 15-year-old was not a student at Turrentine Middle School. They also said the incidents did not occur on the Alamance-Burlington School System property.

Hall is charged with 2 counts of statutory rape of a child less than 15 and 2 counts of sex act with a student.

Hall was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center on a $20,000 secured bond.

