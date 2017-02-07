NC police: Child left inside unlocked car while father worked out

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Salisbury said a young girl is doing okay after being left inside an unlocked car while her father worked out at the gym.

Officers say they were called to the Planet Fitness along W. Jake Alexander Boulevard Friday morning after a woman found the child.

According to police, the woman heard the child crying and reached for the door, which was unlocked with the keys inside. The woman told officers the vehicle had been there at least an hour because she saw it before her workout and it was still parked there after.

Police say the window of the vehicle was partially rolled down. The girl, estimated to be a year and a half old, was found strapped into a car seat.

The staff of the gym recognized the vehicle and was able to track down the owner. The man told police he’d only been inside for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Officers called the little girl’s mother, who was at work, and the Rowan County Social Services.

No charges have been filed, according to police, but the case is still open.