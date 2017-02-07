New Apex Publix staff make monetary donations to area schools

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – One day before a new Publix grocery store opens in Apex, staff made monetary donations to several area schools.

The supermarket is the hub of a new shopping center on Kelly Road called Publix Pointe. The Apex store will employ about 140 associates, and more than 100 of the workers are local hires.

Publix community relations manager Kim Reynolds said it is important for Publix to be a community partner, and part of that is outreach and involvement.

“We are presenting $500 checks to local schools in apex as part of our way to give back to the community, to celebrate the opening, and to announce the launch of Publix Partners in the area. Schools can earn points which equate to dollars just by shopping at Publix,” Reynolds said.

Employees spent Tuesday stocking shelves and putting the finishing touches on displays. Apex mayor Lance Olive, several council members, and principals from about a half-dozen schools took part in the check presentation and then toured the store.

Doors open to customers at 7 a.m. Wednesday.