Officials seek shooter after NC bald eagle killed

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:

HARPERS CROSSROADS, N.C. (WNCN) — A dead bald eagle was found alongside a road Monday just north of Harpers Crossroads in Chatham County.

bald-eagle-3
CLICK TO VIEW UNALTERED IMAGE. WARNING: SOME MAY FIND PHOTO DISTURBING

The eagle appeared to die from a single gunshot to the head, according to Claude Smith, an officer with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.

The eagle was found around 7:45 a.m. in a ditch along Siler City/Glendon Road.

Smith said that rewards up to $1,000 are typically given in these kinds of cases.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call 1-855-WILD-TIP or Smith at 919-239-9897.

Tips can be made anonymously.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s