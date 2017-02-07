Parent upset after Amazon app displays porn images to 6-year-old son

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area mother wants answers from Amazon representatives, after her 6-year-old son was able to pull up pornographic images by saying the word “realistic” in the app’s search engine.

“Thank goodness he’s so innocent. He just said ‘she was in her underwear,’” said Donna McCormick.

McCormick and her family were celebrating her son’s birthday over the weekend.

She said her son wanted a Batman theme party and wanted “realistic” Batman decorations, not the cartoon. They were hoping to find a cake topper.

McCormick logged on to her Amazon account on her tablet and then passed it to her son. The 6-year-old, who can’t spell yet, is used to searching for items by tapping the microphone button.

McCormick said before her son could say the words “realistic Batman,” a search page popped up with “realistic” explicit and pornographic material.

“I was horrified. It’s something I could never take back from him,” she said.

McCormick immediately snatched the tablet from her son, hoping to shield him from the images.

“I don’t want to see the content either, so there should be like a page or something, that says you’re about to see something, some kind of warning or math problem, something that a 5-year-old, that can’t even read, wouldn’t be accessing,” she said.

McCormick emailed and called Amazon representatives, and so did WFLA News Channel 8.

Amazon said, “If you are under 18, you may use the Amazon Services only with involvement of a parent or guardian.”

McCormick said Amazon’s stance of underage use is not good enough.

“They’re willing to sell it, I understand it, the world we live in, and it’s going to be sold, but they have to protect the kids,” said McCormick.

“They owe me an apology. They owe my son an apology, and I would like to see that apology and them putting some actions in place to safe guard this material.”

She plans to file a complaint.