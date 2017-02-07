Patient accused of hijacking NC ambulance

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) — A medical patient is accused of hijacking an ambulance in Gaston County on Tuesday.

Gaston County EMS says they were called to a medical incident on Ozark Avenue where they picked up a man and a child. They were headed to CaroMont Regional Medical Center when the man came out of the back compartment and forced the driver out of the seat, EMS says.

EMS was able to radio dispatch and tell them what was happening.

The situation got underway around 11:35 a.m. and ended on Interstate 85 near New Hope Road, where police were able to get in front of the ambulance.

The medical officials were not injured.

It remains unclear where the patient was attempting to go.