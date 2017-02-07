Pet food recalled after dog dies, 4 sickened

A brand of pet food is being recalled because it was contaminated with a drug used in euthanasia.

The FDA said the Evanger made the move “out of an abundance of caution.”

Cans of Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food Hunk of Beef are being pulled off shelves because they may contain pentobarbital, an anti-seizure drug that in larger doses can cause death. Four pugs have gotten sick from it and one has died.

The company doesn’t know for certain the contamination happened, but thinks the beef supplier is the likely source.

The recall includes five lots of 12-ounce cans manufactured between June 6 and June 13, 2016 and expiring in June 2020. They carry lot numbers that start with 1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB and 1816E13HB. The second half of the barcode will list the numbers 20109.

The dog food was also sold in Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

>>Online: Recall information from the FDA

Customers with questions can call Evanger’s between 10 am. And 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday at 1.847.537.0102.