Raleigh officials approve raises for police officers, firefighters

CBS North Carolina logo By Published: Updated:
generic-raleigh-police

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh officials announced pay increases for first responders and other city employees Tuesday alongside the release of a much-anticipated study on municipal employee pay.

A total of more than 2,000 city employees are expected to see mid-year increases, including firefighters, police officers and others.

Among other changes, the starting salary for police officers will increase by more than 13 percent and entry-level firefighters will see a 10 percent bump.

The changes will take effect April 1.

Raleigh City Council unanimously approved the plan at a Tuesday afternoon meeting.

Raleigh firefighter Lt. Chris Ferrell called the move a good one.

“It’s encouraging,” he said. “It’s a good first step. It’s a good-faith effort.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s