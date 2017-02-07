Raleigh officials approve raises for police officers, firefighters

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh officials announced pay increases for first responders and other city employees Tuesday alongside the release of a much-anticipated study on municipal employee pay.

A total of more than 2,000 city employees are expected to see mid-year increases, including firefighters, police officers and others.

Among other changes, the starting salary for police officers will increase by more than 13 percent and entry-level firefighters will see a 10 percent bump.

The changes will take effect April 1.

Raleigh City Council unanimously approved the plan at a Tuesday afternoon meeting.

Raleigh firefighter Lt. Chris Ferrell called the move a good one.

“It’s encouraging,” he said. “It’s a good first step. It’s a good-faith effort.”