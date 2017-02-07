Settlement reached in Michael Peterson case, attorney says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An attorney for Michael Peterson said Tuesday that the prosecution and defense have reached a settlement in his case.

“We have reached an agreement with the Durham County District Attorney’s office that will resolve all charges against Michael Peterson,” Peterson’s long-time attorney David Rudolf said.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Peterson is accused in the 2001 death of his wife Kathleen.

Peterson said he found her body on a staircase in their Durham mansion.

He was convicted in 2003, but his conviction was overturned in 2011 after it emerged that a blood analyst had misled jurors about the strength of the evidence.

Peterson was granted a new trial and released from jail. He was put under house arrest.

On July 16, 2013, the North Carolina Court of Appeals issued a ruling saying that Peterson should get a new trial.

As recently as December 2016, attorneys were arguing motions int he lead-up to that new trial. Now it looks like the trial won’t happen.